All five mayoral candidates face off for the first time

The mayor's debate is taking place at the Great Lakes Room at the WFCU Centre.

CBC Windsor will be broadcasting the debate live at 7 p.m.

CBC News
Voters will have five options to choose from to fill the mayor's seat — (from L to R) Ernie Lamont, Frank Dyck, Drew Dilkens, Matt Marchand and Tom Hensel.

Windsor's five candidates for mayor are facing off for the first time at a mayoral debate from 7 to 9 p.m.

CBC Windsor is broadcasting the debate live on our website and also via Facebook Live.

Drew Dilkens, Frank Dyck, Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Matt Marchand are all attending.

The debate is hosted by the Windsor Chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women, a voluntary, non-profit and non-partisan organization.

