Windsor mayor pens poem that chastises COVID-19 rule-breakers, while poking fun at own mistake

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has released a poem that marks the end of 2020 while also chastising others for breaking COVID-19 rules and seemingly making light of his own infraction.

Dilkens has decided to end the year, which has been most unlike any other, with a poem 'Bright Light in Sight' that focuses on COVID-19. The poem, which he recites in a YouTube video, is a shout out to Windsorites who went above and beyond during the pandemic. But the mayor also calls out community members who contributed to the spread of the virus, while poking fun at his own mistake.

At the end of November, a photo posted to social media showed Dilkens dining out at Nico Taverna restaurant with seven people, six of whom were outside his household. The restrictions at the time had been six people per table.

The infraction came just hours after the mayor had met with other local mayors and called for a "zero tolerance approach" when it came to those breaking COVID-19 rules.

At the time, Dilkens had apologized, though he was not reprimanded for breaking the rules.

A line near the end of the poem states, "And as the page of the calendar turns to January my friends, I hope in 2021 to be able to shake your hands once again. To fly on a plane and cross the border with ease, Dinner at Nico – table for eight if you please!"

The poem first starts off reflecting on how "2020 caused some confusion and much fear."

With events being cancelled and rules constantly changing, the mayor refers to it all as the "COVID-Olympics."

He praises the community for pulling together. But he also writes of a couple who chooses to break the rules and gather with others when they shouldn't, causing the disease to spread.

The poem takes a turn when the mayor says, "And so the spread did continue, asymptomatic and all, until the first of the bunch couldn't breath and did fall. Nine-One-One on the ready to take each and every call. But when the hospital is full, all they can do is stall. Like the keeper who told Joseph there's no room at the Inn, suck it up buddy – keep breathing – our staffing's a little thin."

Dilkens soon follows that by saying, "we all keep shaking our head, when will people learn? Schools shut down, Havoc in long-term care abound. All hospitals in outbreak. People please listen for heaven's sake! I can't control your behaviour, that's only something you can do. No amount of police or fines will force you to follow through."

The mayor released the poem on New Years Eve, the same day that the local health unit is reporting eight deaths and a record 272 COVID-19 cases.

It's also the same day that the province's finance minister Rod Phillips resigned after he broke COVID-19 rules by taking a vacation outside of the country.