Windsor mayor calls review of actions to remove Ambassador Bridge blockade 'crucial'

The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says a review of the dismantling of the Ambassador Bridge protests last month is "crucial" and will better inform all levels of government on how to prevent similar events from taking place.

Drew Dilkens shared a letter on social media that he sent to the Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones about the need for a review of how the blockade that paralyzed cross-border traffic and trade was handled.

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest international land crossing between the United States and Canada, was closed Feb. 7 to Feb. 13. when protestors blocked the route to express their opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The recent blockade incident at the Ambassador Bridge highlighted a vulnerability in our governance model," Dilkens wrote in the letter, which was sent Thursday.

He said that all levels of government are performing reviews "associated with the steps each of our administrations undertook," and that a mandatory review must take place since the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades taking place across the country.

"At the City of Windsor, our team is focused on the immediate impacts and strategies as well as longer-term solutions necessary to prevent such protest activity from once again crippling the national economy," the letter reads.

The mayor said that although the blockade was removed "through [a] quick local response," it still "required a massive supplementation of resources and logistics that could not have been sourced locally."

A court injunction preventing anyone from blocking access to the bridge was granted on Feb. 11, and the blockade was cleared days later.

Windsor Police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP, London Police and other policing agencies, helped clear the blockade from the exit of the Ambassador Bridge on Huron Church Road.

Dilkens said the incident emphasizes the "need for broader collaboration and support from provincial and federal governments to bolster the safety and security of our borders."

He said to better protect international border crossings, the City of Windsor will work alongside the government in its debriefing of the Ambassador Bridge blockade as it relates to "emergency regulatory obligations."

Earlier this week, Dilkens also wrote a letter to the federal and provincial governments, asking for a $5.7 million reimbursement that was spent on the response to the week-long blockade.