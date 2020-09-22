Windsor's martial arts studios face uncertainty, fear they may have to bow out

Of the four decades Albert Mady has spent practising martial arts in Windsor, the COVID-19 pandemic might be the hardest blow to have struck him.

Like many other small businesses, Mady said its been hard to keep up with rent payments and maintain extra costs associated with the pandemic when he's had very few clients return.

Of the 65 students who used to attend Mady's Isshin-ryu Chikara Dojo's children's program, Mady says only two are currently enrolled. As for his adult karate classes which used to see 35 people, now there are only 10.

Many of his other classes have seen similar numbers. For this reason, Mady said he'd like to see the government extend their rent relief program.

"I'm not greedy, I just want to pay my bills, support my family and enjoy teaching people and helping them in so many different ways," Mady told CBC News Monday.

"We're in a whole lot of trouble. I'm speaking not just for me but a whole lot of martial arts schools."

A long-time client of Mady's Dojo, Brandon King says he and his daughter can no longer attend because he has a high-risk job and prefers to only stay in contact with those in his bubble. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Brandon King, a long-time client of Mady's, said he doesn't feel comfortable returning to the space because he has a high-risk job.

"Is it worth going to those buildings and the gyms to put everyone at risk? That's a gut-check," King said. "I'm missing my outlet, I'm missing my personal growth, my peace, my flexibility [and] my health."

Mady said he's reached out to parents who are concerned about bringing their children back and want to wait to see what happens.

"The problem is what may happen is the dojo might not be here any more," Mady said.

Mady says class sizes have dramatically reduced, especially for his children's program, which used to see 65 students and now only has two. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

That was the case for Da Silva's Martial Arts Academy, which closed its doors earlier this month.

"Opening Da Silva's Academy of Martial Arts in 2017 was a lifelong dream of mine," owner Josh Da Silva said in an email to CBC News. "This was not simply a 'three year venture,' but many years of careful thought, consideration, business and financial planning, and more importantly, time."

The statement continued to read,"To say the closure of the school is devastating, would be a wild understatement. I continue to spend countless hours a day working through business plan re-development in hopes to again one day, open the doors, and bring back what I and the community need."

Owner of Peaceful Warriors Martial Arts Institute Kara Borshuk says she doesn't want to let her students down, but she's unsure how much longer she can afford to stay open. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Others like owner Kara Borshuk of Peaceful Warriors Martial Arts Institute fear they'll be next.

"We dedicate our lives to our students ... I've got a lot of students that are in higher grade belts...I don't want to desert them but can I afford to keep my doors open? I don't know," she said.

While Mady said he's tried offering virtual and individual lessons, those haven't been doing all that well.

If his business has to close, Mady said he's not sure what he'd do.

"It's tough," he said. "I'd be heartbroken."