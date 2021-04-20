Windsorite hopes her petition to reopen the city's marina makes its way to Ford government

A local boater has launched an online petition urging the Ontario government to reopen Windsor's marina so she can get out on the water.

Sylvie LeFrancois says with the Lakeview Park Marina closed as part of the provincial stay-at-home order, she can't launch her boat. In response, she's started a petition to remove the restriction and she hopes her request will make its way to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

As of Tuesday evening, LeFrancois' petition had more than 1,000 signatures and dozens expressing their support in the comments. The petition launched about a week ago.

Sylvie LeFrancois wants to get out on the water and she hopes the Ford government is listening. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I want the ramps to open so we can at least go fishing. You can distance, you can social distance on a boat," she said. "There's no way that there's any danger."

She said it would just be her and her husband going out on the boat and that its a "fun, relaxing" thing for them to do.

"It's part of mental health," she said. "Going out on the water, you can decompress."

Typically, LeFrancois said she would have launched her boat by the end of April, but the latest restrictions mean she won't be able to do so until the end of May.

"If it's monitored and people actually follow the rules ... I'm sure if they open the ramps they would appreciate it and be more careful of what's out there and what's going on," she said.

The boat launch in Chewett park in Windsor is open because it isn't a marina, but LeFrancois says her boat is too big to be launched there.

The City of Windsor has said it must keep the marina closed as per provincial orders.