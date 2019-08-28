Robert Legebow sentencing decision deferred until Oct. 15

A judge will deliver Robert Legebow's sentencing decision later this year, after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.

Ontario Court Justice Micheline Rawlins said Wednesday she would defer her sentencing decision until Oct. 15.

In October 2018, police arrested and charged Legebow with murder — Windsor's ninth of 2018. A man had fallen from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont. and died.

Legebow, who was 19 at the time, was charged in the second degree murder of Shawn Liddell. At a July 2019 court date, Legebow pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to court proceedings that day, the two men lived in the motel and had a "scuffle," which ended up on the balcony where Liddell fell.

At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, the Crown asked for a sentence of five years, while the defence asked for a two-to-three-year sentence, less the 16.5 months Legebow already served.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig said Legebow "feels very guilty and depressed" over the death of Liddell, adding her client poses no threat to the community.

In his sentencing submission, assistant Crown attorney Jayme Lesperence said "there was no reason for Legebow to confront Liddell."

"[Legebow] should have walked away," added Lesperance.

The court also heard five victim impact statements Wednesday.

While reading her statement, Liddell's sister turned to Legebow and said, "You have destroyed my family."