'It didn't feel real': Windsor man wins $35 million

Jay Jayasinghe has cashed in to the tune of $35 million by claiming the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Lotto Max top prize from its June 6, 2023 draw.

The Windsor man says he's been a regular lottery player since moving to Canada.

"I always hoped that my opportunity would come," he said.

"I won this prize exactly one week after my daughter graduated university — it felt like two wins!"

The day after the draw, Jayasinghe says he and his wife learned the winning lottery ticket was sold in Windsor.

"In that split second, we thought it could be mine," he recalled. "I didn't really expect it though, so I put it out of my mind."

It was later that day, according to Jayasinghe, that he went to the Mac's store on Tecumseh Rd. to check his ticket — repeatedly scanning it and counting the zeroes, he adds.

"It didn't feel real. My heart was palpitating. My skin had goose bumps, and tears came to my eyes. I can hardly remember the days that followed that moment!"

Jay Jayasinghe bought the ticket at a Mac's on Tecumseh Rd. in Windsor (The Canadian Press)

Jayasinghe works in retail and plans to purchase a new home, support his daughter's education and travel.

"I love road trips. I've always wanted to explore the country, see the Rockies, and appreciate Canada's natural beauty. I also want to visit family."

"There are also some special people we want to help – a portion of this win will go to charities that are close to my heart."

He also says he told his wife that if he ever won Lotto Max he'd treat himself to a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

"I've loved cars ever since I was young," Jayasinghe explained. "My father used to save automotive catalogues for me, and I still have them. I've always dreamed of having my own muscle car, but spending money on it was never a priority."