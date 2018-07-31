Windsor man wants auditor general hired to monitor city council spending

A Windsor man who ran for city council in the past is taking a different approach to what he sees as the key issue for the upcoming municipal campaign.

Howard Weeks has launched his own campaign, called 'Vote AG,' and he said he's got the backing of several council candidates who are committed to hiring an auditor general. Weeks argues it's the only way city taxpayers can be sure their money is being well-spent.

"An auditor general is free, independent and follows the money, regardless of what anybody thinks about it," said Weeks. "That's their job."

Weeks is not impressed with the current practice, in which the city has an outside accounting firm handle reports on an as requested basis.

"They are not able to have unfettered access to any document that they want," he said. "They can't subpoena witnesses to get down to the facts of what's happening, where the money's gone, and they are at the direction of the city council and these city administration, and that's the difference."

Weeks suggests an auditor general would have investigated projects such as Adventure Bay, the Peche Island ferry, the restoration of a historic streetcar and the Christmas lights in Jackson Park.

He wants his idea to be put to a public vote, and is holding a public event Tuesday night to speak about it.