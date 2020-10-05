Skip to Main Content
Windsor man involved in local theatre charged with sexual assault
Windsor

Police have charged a Windsor man involved in local theatre with sexual assault.

Incidents go back to 2014

CBC News ·
Police have charged a Windsor man involved in local theatre with multiple sexual offences. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Police say they launched an investigation after receiving a report in September from a female victim who said she was sexually assaulted in 2014 by a man involved in local theatre.

After investigating further, police then found a second female victim of the man, who also reported being sexually assaulted around the same time in 2014 and in 2015. 

The man was "in a position of trust through local theatre-related initiatives," with both of the victims at the time the assaults, police say in a news release. 

Both women were under the age of 18 at the time. 

Because of their age and the fact that the suspect was in a position of trust and authority, police say he is being charged with multiple offences including sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The charged man is 44-year-old Jeffery Bastien from Windsor.

Windsor police continue to investigate and believe it's possible there are more victims. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers. 

