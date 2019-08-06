Windsor man receives six years in prison for manslaughter 

A Windsor man who plead guilty to manslaughter in relation to a 2018 death was sentenced to six years in prison, minus time served in pre-trial custody.

Lamar Day was arrested in 2018 for his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old Windsor man. Day was charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement, but later plead guilty to manslaughter.

Another Windsor resident, Raheem Washington, was also charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement.

On Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Burce Thomas delivered Day's sentence in a Windsor courtroom, granting him 1.5 years credit for time served.

Laura Joy, a Windsor lawyer who represented Day in court, said her client recognized the devastation he caused to the family of the deceased, adding that there are no plans to appeal the sentence.

... this sentence recognizes the culpability of the crime ... - Laura Joy, Windsor lawyer

"Our thoughts and prayers go to the family, and he is very remorseful for what happened," she said. "He's remorseful that he didn't stop this."

Joy said Day was relieved and respected Thomas's sentencing decision.

"For me, this sentence recognizes the culpability of the crime, and it recognizes that this young man has demonstrated significant remorse and is now on his pathway to rehabilitation," she said.

According to Joy, the Crown asked for a sentence of eight to 12 years.

A publication ban prevented Joy from providing more elaborate details about the case.