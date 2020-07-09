Windsor police say there may be more victims after man arrested for 2 sexual assaults

A 24-year-old Windsor man has been arrested on charges in relation to two separate sexual assault incidents that happened along the city's waterfront, and police say there could be more victims.

Police say the first assault happened around midnight on May 28, near Riverside Drive West and California Avenue.

A woman said she was walking along the riverfront near Patricia Avenue when she was attacked from behind, falling to the ground, and was bitten by the man.

The woman was able to scream for help and the suspect took off running.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The second incident happened around midnight on July 2.

A woman told police she was walking near the riverfront when she was approached by a man she didn't know. The man attempted to make small talk while the woman walked away.

Police say the man became physical with the woman, touching her inappropriately and in a "sexual manner." The woman was assaulted but was able to yell out for help, and the man took off running.

Police were able to identify the suspect, and arrested him on July 3 on the 200 block of Bridge Avenue.

The 24-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and choking.

Police say because the cases are so similar and because the victims and suspect were not known to each other, there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

