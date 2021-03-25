Windsor senior facing new sexual assault charges involving minors

A Windsor senior who was already accused of sexually assaulting a minor is facing additional charges.

Windsor Police said Wednesday that two more alleged victims came forward after the man's arrest in February.

LaSalle Police previously said the accused is a self-employed, private tutor who is known by word of mouth and has advertised his services on local classified ads and buy and sell websites.

The police services are conducting a joint investigation into the case.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. The two people who came forward reported sexual assaults that occurred between 1990 and 1993, police said. Both were under 18 at the time.

A 74-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference in each case.

Windsor police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit or reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously.