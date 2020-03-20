Windsorite stuck in Morocco mentally preparing for extended stay, despite improved condition

A Windsor, Ont. man who has spent almost a week in Morocco under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 says he's mentally preparing himself for the possibility that he won't be able to leave the North African nation until reactions to the global pandemic settle down.

Rakan Aloran arrived in Morocco for vacation in early March, and became trapped in the country when he tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday. He's been unable to leave his hospital room in Tangiers since that time, being told by medical staff that he needs to stay put.

Aloran questioned the results of the first test and has been tested again. Still, he thinks he might have to "find a place to just self-isolate and hunker down, until there is a flight to bring me home or things ease up on commercial flights."

Aloran said he still has to wait another few days for his latest test results.

Once he's released from hospital, however, finding a place to stay won't be his only concern. That's because he's not sure how long he'll be able to afford to stay in Morocco.

"It depends what's out there," he said. "When I came here, I obviously did not expect to be here for this long."

Watch Rakan Aloran describe his journey in this video taken March 19

A Windsor, Ont. man who became stuck in Morocco after travelling there for vacation two weeks ago has been told by doctors he has tested positive for COVID-19. 9:13

Since sharing his story on social media and speaking with CBC News, Aloran said he's received an outpouring of support from friends, family, as well as a global community of strangers.

In addition to offers to provide financial support, Aloran said he was also contacted by a Canadian couple who were able to leave Morocco, who promised to put him in touch with another couple that's still in the country.

I feel really well. - Rakan Aloran

"I have not met them yet obviously, because I'm still [in hospital], but when I do get out, I will definitely be reaching out," he said.

In the meantime, the federal government is continuing to take steps to repatriate Canadians stuck in Morocco.

Air Canada sent a plane on Saturday to ferry Canadians trapped in Casablanca — Morocco's largest city. Canada's flag carrier and largest airline offered passengers another flight on Monday, with one more set to depart Casablanca on Wednesday.

One more repatriation flight is planned: Air Canada flight AC2003 departing Wednesday March 25 at 18:50 from Casablanca to Montreal. Cdns & Permanent Residents wishing to return to 🇨🇦 should follow the instructions received from the Registration of Cdns Abroad (ROCA) and book now —@CanEmbMorocco

Aloran missed the earlier flights because he was quarantined, and said he doesn't believe he'll be able to catch the upcoming flight on Wednesday either.

Still, he added that he's remaining optimistic and is dealing with his circumstances as best he can.

"I feel really well," Aloran said, talking about his lack of symptoms. "I feel as if nothing has happened."