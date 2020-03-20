Windsor, Ont. man stuck in Morocco says he won't make flight back home after positive COVID-19 test

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that a flight will be arranged to bring home Canadians stranded in Morocco, a Windsor, Ont. man who was informed by doctors in the North African nation that he has tested positive for COVID-19 isn't optimistic about making it on that plane.

Rakan Aloran said he was placed under quarantine in a Tangiers hospital on Thursday after doctors said he had tested positive for the virus.

Speaking with CBC News on Friday, Aloran said he's still not feeling any symptoms — no sore throat, chest pain, fever or chills.

"That's the scary part. Had I not gone out of my way to be tested and instead just went on to Casablanca airport with the masses ... what would happen?" said Aloran.

"I would be [COVID-19] positive and I would be on a plane. It's really scary stuff that these symptoms are not strong and you can't tell."

Aloran says he's not feeling any symptoms of the coronavirus. (CBC)

Aloran isn't optimistic he'll make it on the government-arranged flight since health officials in Tangiers won't allow him to "step outside the door" of his quarantine room. According to Aloran, he has to go through medical tests which could take a couple days to finish.

"They're definitely not going to let me out to be on that flight," he said. "I just have to focus on getting better ... Once I'm out of here, then I have finished one hurdle. Then comes the next one, which is getting back home."

When CBC News spoke with Aloran via Skype on Friday, the Windsor man said he could only do so with an audio call. That's because he's trying to conserve the little mobile data he has left as a "way of communicating with the outside world."

"I did tell [the hospital] earlier today that I'm running out — and they said 'okay.' They took note of it and they said they'll try to work on getting me a new card," said Aloran.

"I haven't gotten one one yet. That's why I'm just holding on very tightly to the data that I have left."

CBC News previously spoke with Aloran twice during the past week on video calls. On Thursday, Aloran said part of his reason for getting tested wasn't because he was feeling ill, but rather because he has a 71-year-old father and didn't want to jeopardize his health.