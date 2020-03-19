Windsor man stuck in Morocco told he's tested positive for COVID-19

A Windsor, Ont. man who became stuck in Morocco after travelling there for vacation two weeks ago says he's been informed by doctors that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rakan Aloran posted a video to his Facebook page on March 18, stating he was in a hospital in Tangiers after being tested for the virus.

"I just got my test results back for COVID-19 and I tested positive," Aloran said in a video. "I'm spending my second night in the Moroccan hospital quarantined. I spent my whole time here. I cannot get out."

Aloran told CBC News he hasn't actually seen the test results with his own eyes, and is asking for the paperwork. He was told by his doctor that he was doing "very well" and had no fever.

Aloran landed in Tangiers, Morocco for vacation. Then, he said, the whole world basically just stopped.

He said his first flight back to Canada was supposed to be March 18, the earliest flight he could find. After booking it, despite the cost and it being a long flight, it was cancelled. The Moroccan government suspended all flights in and out of the country.