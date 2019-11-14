Friends identify Windsor father killed in Welland construction incident
Curtis Appleyard was killed by falling construction material in Welland, Ont.
Friends and family are mourning the sudden death of a 44-year-old father from Windsor who was killed by falling construction material in Welland, Ont.
CBC News has learned the man was Curtis Appleyard, who is survived by his adult son.
"He was the quickest-witted, funniest person [you'd ever met]," said Michael Jobin, a friend of the now-deceased Appleyard.
Jobin described Appleyard as a smart, resilient person who had been through a lot in life. The two knew each other since high school.
"He made you laugh. He was always the brightest guy in the room," said Jobin. "It was always a pleasure to be around him."
In the early 2000s, Jobin said he and Appleyard worked together at the Ford engine plant in Windsor.
The Ministry of Labour is currently investigating how Appleyard was struck by falling material on a construction site.
The incident happened on Nov. 12 around 2:25 p.m.
Emergency responders initially found Appleyard in critical condition. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
The Niagara Regional Police's (NRP) 3 District criminal investigations branch is looking into Appleyard's death. The NRP's forensics services unit is also looking into his death.
