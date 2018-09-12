Windsor man accused of smuggling people through rail tunnel into U.S. appears in court

An Ontario man accused of smuggling foreigners from Canada into the U.S. through an underground railway tunnel is to appear today in a Detroit courtroom.

Fifty-three-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez was allegedly paid thousands of dollars to help at least five people use the tunnel running between Windsor and Detroit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Garcia-Jimenez — who is from Guatemala and lives in Windsor — was arrested by American border patrol agents and faces multiple charges related to smuggling aliens.

In March a Mexican worker allegedly paid Garcia-Jimenez to help the worker walk through the rail tunnel into Detroit, while offering the worker advice on how to avoid the trains, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The active rail is located between the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge. 0:33

Garcia-Jimenez was allegedly paid $1,500 US by the worker, who was caught by the United States Customs and Border Protection Agents after entering the U.S.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, it happened again on July 14 when two more people were arrested exiting the tunnel.

Two more people were arrested on July 30 after traveling through the tunnel.

The complaint said all five people who were allegedly smuggled were farm workers in Leamington.