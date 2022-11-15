Windsor man serving life in prison dies while incarcerated near Kingston

A Windsor man who was serving life in prison for second-degree murder has died while incarcerated at Millhaven Institution, outside of Kingston.

Johnathon Dasilva was serving a life sentence with no chance for parole for 12 years. He pleaded guilty last March to the murder of a woman who was found on Aug. 9, 2019, in a home on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street. Dasilva was 24 at the time of the murder.

Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, 2019. He originally faced a charge of second-degree murder, which was later upgraded to first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

In a press release, the Correctional Service Canada said it will "review the circumstances" of Dasilva's death, and that his family, the police and the local coroner have been notified.

No cause of death was released.