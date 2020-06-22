Windsor man faces dozens of child pornography charges

A 44-year-old Windsor man faces more than 40 charges related to child pornography.

Police started investigating last December, after receiving information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a suspect possibly in Windsor had allegedly uploaded the pornography.

The man was arrested May 28.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized a number of computer and electronic storage devices for forensic examination.

Police say a number of photos were discovered that they believe were taken by the suspect locally, showing adults and children in public places. While concerning, they say these pictures did not constitute an offence.

