Windsor man who accepted rent for fake cottages charged with fraud

A Windsor man spent the weekend locked up on fraud charges.

The London Financial Crime Section executed search warrants at two different locations in Windsor Nov. 21.

A 29-year-old was arrested and will appear in a London Ont. courtroom Monday.

He was the subject of two previous LFCS investigations — in both of those cases he was convicted of fraud.

In those cases, the accused used the Internet to take payments for cottage rentals that didn't exist.

The most recent fraud charge is for using his position as a salesperson to obtain personal information and then using that information for payday loans. The total fraud is suspected to be between $12,000 and $20,000.

The RCMP expects to identify more victims during their investigation.

