Windsor man charged with drug trafficking following Mercer Street investigation

Windsor police's Drugs and Guns Units (DIGS) charged a 41-year-old Windsor man following an investigation at a home on Mercer Street Wednesday.

The man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, as well as two counts of breach recognizance.

According to police, the suspect was located and arrested at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, at a residence on Tuscarora Street.

Officers later investigated an "involved residence" on Mercer Street.

Police closed off roadways in the area "as officers did not know who else may be inside the residence, and if any weapon may be present," according to a Thursday media release.

Windsor police's emergency services branch entered the residence, clearing the area with the help of K9 officer Vegas.

Police didn't locate find anyone else or any weapons in the house.

However, DIGS officers located "a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine."

Students at Frank W. Begley Public School were affected by the incident. The Greater Essex County District School Board said parents of students dropped off in the affected areas will be contacted by "student transportation" with pick-up information.

Earlier this year, Windsor police attended to a firearms call at the same residence in the 800 block of Mercer Street.

Police ultimately charged three individuals connected to the firearms calls.