Windsor man charged with child pornography offences

Provincial police have charged a 34-year-old Windsor man with three child pornography-related offences.

OPP say officers searched a home in the city on Monday — following a four-month investigation — recovering two electronic devices containing images of child sexual abuse.

The accused is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making it available.

"Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to any child that has access to the Internet," said Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

"It's like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe. These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged they will never see them coming until it's too late."