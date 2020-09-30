Windsor man charged with 2nd degree murder following fatal fight

Windsor police have charged a 31-year-old Windsor man with second degree murder, following a a fight that lead to the death of a man.

Police say it happened on Sept. 23 shortly after midnight. Officers responded to a call about a fight in the area of Seminole Street and Tourangeau Road.

They learned that a man was on the ground and that another had fled the scene.

When officers arrived, a crowd had gathered around the man laying on the ground. He was semi-conscious and still breathing but had injuries that looked like he was involved in a fight.

He was sent to hospital and police began their investigation.

Witnesses told police the men knew each other and had both been in a bar on the 3900 block of Seminole Street before the fight began.

At about 1:30 a.m. officers found the other man involved in the fight.

He was arrested and charged with assault after police learned the victim had life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 27, the male victim died from his injuries and police launched a homicide investigation.

Ryan Taylor from Windsor is charged with one count of second degree murder.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crime Branch, and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.

