Man charged in death of Sarnia woman

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was reported missing last week, Sarnia police say.

Christine Adamson, 47, was found dead at her home on Roger Street on Friday, police said. A post-mortem examination was to be done at London Health Sciences on Saturday.

Adamson had been reported last seen on Oct. 1. Police started looking into the case as a missing person investigation on Oct. 5.

The service's criminal investigations division took over the case.

Michael Robert Adamson, 47, of Sarnia is charged with first-degree murder, the news release said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

