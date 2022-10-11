Man charged in death of Sarnia woman
Sarnia police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was reported missing last week. The investigation, according to the release, was shortly taken over by the service's Criminal Investigations Division.
Missing person investigation began on Oct. 5
Christine Adamson, 47, was found dead at her home on Roger Street on Friday, police said. A post-mortem examination was to be done at London Health Sciences on Saturday.
Adamson had been reported last seen on Oct. 1. Police started looking into the case as a missing person investigation on Oct. 5.
The service's criminal investigations division took over the case.
Michael Robert Adamson, 47, of Sarnia is charged with first-degree murder, the news release said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.