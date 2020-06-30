Child pornography investigation leads to charges against Windsor man

A 63-year-old man has been charged following a two-month child pornography investigation.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit for the Windsor Police Service started its investigation involving suspected possession of child pornography back in April.

After receiving judicial authorization to search a residence linked to the investigation, the suspect was arrested Thursday without incident in the 600 block of Cataraqui Street just south of Wyandotte Street East.

A computer and "several other digital storage devices" were located and seized by police.

The suspect, a Windsor man, has been charged with unlawfully accessing and possessing child pornography.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers as the investigation continues.

