Windsor man charged for assaulting 3 people 'unprovoked' in a day

A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing numerous charges for three separate 'unprovoked' assaults, police say.

On Saturday, he allegedly first approached a parking lot attendant at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and University Avenue and assaulted the 63-year-old employee at around 2:15 p.m.

He then moved on foot to a residence a block away at Aylmer Avenue and struck a 50-year-old resident "repeatedly with a lamp shade."

Finally at around 2:30 p.m., police were called to the residence for a stabbing of a 71-year-old, who was outside of the residence at Aylmer Avenue when he met the suspect.

During the altercation, the 71-year-old man "defended himself with a garden tool, striking back at the aggressor and causing him injury," police say.

Both received non-life threatening injuries.

Police say when they first encountered the suspect, he was extremely agitated and officers used a conducted energy weapon to retain him. He had a number of knives on him.

The suspect is facing charges including three counts of assault.