Mackenzie Hall undergoing $750k masonry restoration

The facade of Mackenzie Hall is currently hidden from view, but underneath the scaffolding, the historic Sandwich Town building is undergoing a $750,000 makeover.

The City of Windsor said masonry restoration work on the exterior of the building is expected to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

Part of the work included in the project is the replacement of the mortar used in the hall's limestone and sandstone facade, a spokesperson for the city explained. It will be changed from Portland cement to a lime mortar.

"These repairs are necessary because masonry is prone to deteriorate over time and requires regular maintenance and cleaning to ensure the visual and structural integrity of the building," Jason Moore, the city's senior manager of communications and customer service, said in an email.

Mackenzie Hall, an event space and cultural centre, dates back to the mid-1800s. It was built by Alexander Mackenzie, who later became Canada's second prime minister.

