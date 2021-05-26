Record high lumber prices aren't stopping some from building their outside oasis

The spike in lumber prices isn't stopping some from building a new patio or deck to soak up the sun this summer.

"In 21 years, I've never seen such a demand for backyard design, especially the custom stuff we do. A lot of people are spending more time at home enjoying their backyards," said Gordon Raymond, owner of Wood Deckers.

A pandemic fuelled shortage of lumber has, in some cases, tripled the cost for consumers this year.

Gordon Raymond's business Wood Deckers specializes in building decks and fences. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Raymond said he's seen the price of the wood he uses increase by about 70 per cent since last year. It means a project that usually costs between $8,000 and $10,000 would cost $2,000 to $3,000 more this year.

"We try to help our customers out so we take a bit of a hit on that. We'll do what we can," Raymond said.

Yes to the parklet: Cafe March 21

Cafe March 21 in downtown Windsor is still waiting for its approval to put in a parklet in front of its establishment. The hope is that can happen before provincial restrictions change to again allow people to dine outdoors.

"My family got all vaccinated and a lot of people in Windsor are getting vaccinated so I think we are looking good," cafe owner Henry Kim said.

"So hopefully like start of June or, like, at least end of June we'll be able to have some outdoor sittings."

Kim said he is uncertain how much more it is costing to build the parklet this year over last but he knows it's definitely more expensive. He added that the Downtown Business Improvement Association is covering 25 per cent of the cost.

Henry Kim is an owner of Cafe March 21 in downtown Windsor (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said with a busy lunch hour the cafe has been seeing, along with the fact that it's located amidst the location of the downtown farmer's market, he's optimistic the parklet will pay for itself in a matter of a few months.

"The farmer's market this year has been really successful. it has been at least double the number of people we get than last year, so just the Saturday itself is worth it," he said.

"I think its going to pay off the cost"