'We want to help': Windsor to discuss support for Polish twin city hosting Ukrainian refugees

The City of Windsor is considering how it can best provide support to its sister city of Lublin, Poland, which is hosting more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian invasion.

"Everyone feels for the people of Ukraine," Ward One Coun. Fred Francis, who also chairs Windsor's International Relations Committee (IRC), said during a media conference on Thursday. "A lot of the mothers and the children ... are coming into Poland, and we want to help."

"We want to help as a as a twin city, as freedom-loving people, as NATO allies, and as people that just see a wrong being done."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began last month. Also in attendance at Thursday's virtual media event was Krzysztof Stanowski, director of the International Cooperation Office in Lublin, and Poland's former deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Stanowski said Poland has already accepted 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees, with more expected. About 30,000 of those refugees are in Lublin, which is equal to about 10 per cent of the city's population, he said, although exact numbers aren't known as many refugees are staying in private homes.

Lublin, which is in eastern Poland, is on one of the main routes for refugees leaving Ukraine, and entering Poland, he said, and Poland is in need of humanitarian aid to provide beds and medical care.

"We have this situation that the majority of the [refugees are] not registered in the formal database organized by the government," Stanowski said. "That means they do not ask for formal refugee status and international protection."

"As for now, they are legally in Poland, and according to the decision which will be adopted tomorrow by the Polish Parliament and EU ... they will be legal at least for half a year, with the rights equal to inhabitants without voting rights, but with equal social social rights, with opportunity to work and so on."

More than 2,000 refugees are staying in government-run shelters in Lublin, Stanowski said.

He said many refugees arrive in the city via bus or train, and are asked to register if they decide to stay in Lublin. If they stay, they're able to sleep at a public facility that provides a bed, shower, and food. Hotels and hostels are currently full, he said.

The majority are staying in the facility for a night or two, and then are able to contact family or friends and stay with them.

But do something. Don't stay watching us. - Krzysztof Stanowski, director of the International Cooperation Office in Lublin

Francis said Windsor has gathered information about how Windsor residents can support Ukraine during the war with Russia.

"We'll be bringing this information to Windsor City Council as well," he said. "To the local politicians, to the local organizations and most importantly, to the citizens of Windsor, they all want to help."

Direct financial support is also a possibility, Francis said, although that may require partnering with other community organizations if a substantial donation is to be made.

"That's something that I think the International Relations Committee will talk about," he said. "Our budget is not very significant."

"We're working on the municipal level, and there's there's a lot of different things that [are] not within our authority to grant."

Stanowski said he'd be happy with any support from Windsor, and its residents.

"If you can do something directly in Ukraine, perfect," he said. "If you can push on the government to provide assistance, more assistance to Ukraine ... this is what you should do."

"If you can buy some protective shields for some people who protect their homes, it's great, do that."

Another option, he said, is supporting non-governmental organizations that support Ukraine and the refugees.

"But do something," Stanowski said. "Don't stay watching us."