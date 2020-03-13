Subsidies to thank for Windsor's low child care fees, economist says

An economist with an Ottawa-based think tank says Windsor has among the lowest child care fees in Ontario, thanks in part to an effective cost reduction approach.

In its sixth annual study of child care fees, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) examined costs in 2019 across the country, highlighting the average monthly costs associated with paying for infant, toddler and preschooler child care services.

In Windsor, families paid approximately $870 per month in fees for infants, classified as children under the age of 18 months. Monthly toddler fees averaged approximately $760 per month, while average preschooler fees cost approximately $660 per month.

David Macdonald, an economist with the CCPA and one of the study's co-authors, said a team of five people made more than 9,000 phone calls to licensed child care centres across 37 cities over the course of a month to produce the study.

According to Macdonald, Windsor's low child care costs are thanks to the city's ongoing child care subsidy program, which provides families with an average of $6 per day to cover the costs of licensed centre-based, school-based or home child care programs.

"This is actually an Ontario initiative," he said. "It's not everywhere, and it's different depending on the city."

Macdonald explained that Windsor's child care subsidy program is also one of the reasons why the average child care fees in the city decreased by 15 per cent between 2017 and 2019.

He added that Windsor saw the second-largest decrease in child care costs across Canada — second only to St. John's, which saw a 24 per cent decrease.

In contrast, child care fees in London, Ont. — Windsor's closest geographic neighbour included in the CCPA's latest study and a city that phased out its fee reduction program in 2018 — cost approximately $1,200 for infants, slightly less than $1,200 for toddlers and approximately $1,000 per month for preschoolers.

"We're not seeing it show up obviously in the 2019 data, but the Windsor program was running, and so, as a result, it's one of the biggest reasons why the Windsor fees are lower than London's," Macdonald said.

According to the CCPA's study, Gatineau, Laval, Montreal, Longueuil and Quebec City have the lowest monthly fees compared to any other city, $179 across the board — thanks in part to the provincial government there setting costs.

Toronto had the highest monthly infant fees and the highest monthly toddler fees — $1,774 per month and $1,457 per month, respectively.

Iqaluit, Nunavut had the highest preschooler fees — $1,213 per month — beating out Oakville, Ont.'s $1,210 by just $3 per month.