Residents, staff at Windsor-Essex long-term care homes feeling impact of Omicron surge

Several long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex are in outbreak as COVID-19 cases surge across Ontario, posing challenges for some staff and residents.

More restrictions were put in place by the province to stop the spread of the virus in congregate living facilities last month, limiting visitors coming in and residents leaving their facilities for social reasons.

For one long-term care resident in Tecumseh, the latest wave of the pandemic is impacting mental and cognitive health, according to his family.

"[He] essentially sits in his chair all day in his room. Doesn't go to the dinning hall, doesn't see anybody else other than the caregivers and the support workers that come in and out of his room," Joanne Lebert said about her father.

Joanne Lebert's 90-year-old father is isolated once again as pandemic restrictions are implemented in long-term care homes across Ontario. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Lebert said her father, 90-year-old Donat Lebert, no longer receives physiotherapy outside of his room, and is not receiving baths or showers as he normally would. Instead, he receives sponge baths and does physiotherapy from a chair and his room.

"Appalling to put up with considering he's going to have his fourth shot of the COVID vaccine, so he's going to have his second booster. And he's already had COVID," said Lebert.

For Donat, the most recent round of restrictions has added to what has been a lonely and isolating several months due to numerous lockdowns since the pandemic began.

Lebert said her father's vocabulary has declined over the prolonged periods of isolation through the pandemic, adding that a lack of social interaction, mobility and cognitive exercise are to blame.

"We're at a point in this pandemic where those types of needs, and I would say civil rights, outweigh for many of them, outweigh the risks that COVID is actually is presenting," she said.

"So we aren't taking a very balanced approach, it's just a blanket application which is actually harmful I think to a lot of residents and they don't seem to have a voice," Lebert continued.

In Windsor-Essex 11 homes are in outbreak, which comes as a concern for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

However, the vaccination rate among residents in long-term care homes is serving as a driving protective factor, according to the public health unit.

At Heron Terrace nursing home in Windsor, about six staff members are currently isolating due to COVID exposure. Several homes owned by Steeves & Rozema Group are in outbreak. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

CEO Nicole Dupuis said Monday she's hopeful the roll out of fourth vaccine doses for residents, and the current measures in place, will continue to keep the people inside long-term care and retirement facilities safe.

"All of that together, we're hoping that this will stay fairly contained and we don't have the experience in long-term care that we did, you know, at the beginning of the pandemic," said Dupuis.

While the virus itself might be more manageable inside the homes, some facilities are now worried about staffing shortages as cases rise within communities like Windsor-Essex.

At Heron Terrace nursing home in Windsor, about six staff members are currently isolating from the facility due to COVID-19 exposure.

"As we've seen in the past, those numbers can expand very quickly," said John Scotland, CEO of the Steeves & Rozema Group, which owns Heron Terrace along with several other homes in the province.

"We've spent the last week and through the weekend, reaching out to additional agencies to make sure that our homes, you know, have multiple contracts in place in the event we need them. That really is our big concern is that we'll lose our staffing," he said.