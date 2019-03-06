Windsor, London rank low on list of best places for women in Canada

Windsor and London fare poorly in a new report ranking the best and worst places to be a woman in Canada.

The fifth annual report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives takes a look at the gender gap in 26 Canadian cities, using 18 indicators in 5 areas: economic security, education, health, leadership and security.

Both cities in southwestern Ontario ranked low, with Windsor placing 20th and London 18th.

"What we actually found ... is the gap between the top ranked and the bottom ranked cities is pretty narrow, it's seven percentage points. Really, the variation that exists is within what's going on in each city," author Katherine Scott explained to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

"Both in London and Windsor, for instance, there are low scores ... on leadership, so in particular representation of women on city councils and management positions," she said, noting that only 23 per cent of elected officials in the Windsor census metropolitan area (CMA) are women.

London also had the lowest labour market participation for women across the 26 cities, with 67 per cent of women working. Windsor was not much better, at 67.4 per cent.

"The growth in men's jobs has outstripped the growth in women's employment," Scott said.

While Windsor fared better this year than in 2017 and 2016, when the city ranked last, Scott explained that this year's higher ranking cannot be directly compared to previous reports.

"It's hard to compare report to report. We've made some changes this year, we've added some new indicators," she said.

"Closing the [gender] gap is a team sport," she said, explaining the issue is larger than one level of government or economic sector can solve. "We all have to put our shoulder to the wheel, in a sense."

