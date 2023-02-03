Content
Windsor

Enwin replacing damaged light pole that prompted concern, jokes online

A new light pole is going up on Erie Street, replacing one that caught attention online for being in such rough shape.

See-through pole caught attention on Reddit

CBC News ·
A concrete light pole with concrete missing showing rebar. A grape Crush can is inside the pole.
A pole in front of Wigle Park had deteriorated to the point where you can see through it. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A new light pole is going up on Erie Street, replacing one that caught attention online this week for being in such rough shape.

Enwin Utilities was made aware of the situation a few weeks ago through a complaint to the city and is taking action, according to Jim Brown, VP of hydro operations.

"These poles will deteriorate over time, and some of them get in bad shape and then when we find out about them we investigate and take action, either ourselves or the city," he said.

The pole is located on the south side of Erie Street near Wigle Park. So much cement has fallen away the rebar was exposed and someone even threw a can of grape Crush inside.

The pole was in such bad shape that it became the subject of a post Thursday on the city's Subreddit r/WindsorOntario, prompting a mix of jokes and concern from users.

A man uses a jackhammer on a cement light pole.
Crews worked to remove the damaged pole on Erie Street on Friday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Brown told CBC News that despite appearances, the pole didn't pose any imminent danger. 

The pole needed replacing, but even when the cement falls away the rebar is really what's holding the pole up, he said.

Enwin crew members took the old pole down on Friday.

With files from Dale Molnar

