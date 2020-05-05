Pandemic forces one of Windsor's oldest theatre groups to cancel spring show

The Chrysler Theatre at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts was supposed to be a busy place this week, but instead the stage is dark.

The Windsor Light Music Theatre was supposed to be staging its production of Chicago with three shows last weekend and another three this weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a pin in that show and now the fall production of Cinderella is also in doubt — a significant loss for the theatre group that has been producing two shows a year since the company was founded in 1948.

"Are we going to take what we were supposed to do this year and move it to next year? We don't know where we're going," said Gerry Turmel, president of the Windsor Light Music Theatre board of directors. "It's just been very hard to make decisions. There are too many unknowns."

Turmel explained the company has had trouble re-scheduling productions for fear they would just have to cancel again. He said that's not an easy feat, considering the planning that goes into each show.

We lose a fair amount of money because tickets are our main source of income - Gerry Turmel, Windsor Light Music Theatre

"We had a lot of very disappointed people. They've been rehearsing for months," said Turmel. "They had a cast of 17, a small cast compared to other casts... You can have up to 100 people involved to put a production on."

The cancellation of Chicago leaves the non-profit company in a tight financial position since it had already paid for the performance rights for the popular Broadway production. Turmel said the company is still waiting to hear if they will receive that fee back, since they won't be able to perform the show.

LISTEN| Hear more about the Windsor Light Music Theatre's lost season:

There are a lot of disappointed theatre goers in Windsor this morning. There will be about 6000 of them by the time next Monday rolls around. Tony speaks with Gerry Turmel of the Windsor Light Music Theatre. 8:26

Rights fees for the shows are very costly, anywhere from $10,000 and up, and they may not be allowed to do it on other dates if another company is taking it on, said Turmel.

"We lose a fair amount of money because tickets are our main source of income," he said.

Turmel said the company is not just losing revenue from ticket sales; it has not been able to run a charity bingo to raise money since February.

The company has also had to cancel its youth program, and the board must still decide what to do about the fall showing of Cinderella.

"We're trying to stay ahead right now, we're trying to do the best we can," said Turmel, unsure about how the company will be able to recoup from a lost season.

He said the board will meet next week to discuss what will happen in the summer and fall.