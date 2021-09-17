Health Unit orders lifeguard program to pause for safety review

Some soon-to-be lifeguards have to pause their certifications, after the health unit ordered a review of 'close contact' safety measures.

Jennifer Knights, acting executive director of recreation and culture at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, said on Sept. 10 she received a letter from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit ordering a pause on the program pending a review of the safety plan.

According to Knights, a "limited" and "reserved" aquatic program had been scheduled to start on Sept. 13.

"We were surprised and disappointed, but also understand and appreciate that during the pandemic things change at a rapid pace," Knights said.

Knights said the health unit wanted to review the close contact component of the certification.

"Most of the items can be done with physical distancing in place but there are some items in order for us to verify that the lifeguards are safe and are able to do rescues that require brief amounts of close contact. So it's my understanding that the health unit wanted to take a good look into that," she said.

Jennifer Knights, acting executive director of recreation and culture for the city of Windsor said it was disappointing to cease the lifeguard certification program but she understands and appreciates the health unit's intention. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The leadership courses typically run throughout the year to allow the staff to grow and develop. This past year, the courses were put on hold due to the pandemic, which Knight said contributed to declining staffing levels.

Leadership courses are now being offered to build up the base to supplement the lifeguard team.

The certification program will take place next week along with the opening of the Aquatic Centre and WFCU Community Centre indoor pools set to open on Monday September 20.