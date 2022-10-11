Wheatley Library prepares to fully reopen after explosion

The Chatham-Kent Public Library says it will be reopening its Wheatley branch for regular service next week.

The branch was affected by an explosion, which happened in August 2021. The blast is suspected to have been caused by gas leaking from abandoned wells.

The explosion destroyed two buildings, injured 20 and displaced nearly 100 households and dozens of businesses.

Last October, the branch reopened with limited library service at the Wheatley Resource Centre.

In a social media post, the municipality said the branch will officially resume its regular programming on Oct. 18.

"The space has been shined up and is ready for your return. We have fresh paint on the outside doors and have professionally cleaned our space from top to bottom," the social media post said.

The explosion affected many neighbouring businesses. (@_OnLocation_)

Even with the limited service since the explosion, more than 3,700 items were circulated. The branch was also still able to deliver its summer reading club, which hosted six programs and had 352 attendees.

The branch has also invested in a refresh of its collection, according to the Facebook post.

Hours of operation will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent shrunk the evacuation zone around the blast site, but work continues to plug gas wells discovered in the area.

In August, CBC News reported that 37 households remained displaced, 21 businesses were still closed and the investigation into the cause of the blast had not been concluded.

At the time, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent said there was no timeline for the village centre to reopen.