Library reading group brings 'belonging' for Windsor's English language learners

Learning English is a skill that takes a lot of practice —and its one Ana Ruano has been working to keep up since she retired.

Ruano is one of a few participants in a new English reading and conversation circle at the Windsor Public Library's Seminole branch. The circle aims to give newcomers, or anyone wanting to develop their language skills, the opportunity to learn in a casual group environment.

"It's a way to help them work on their vocabulary, their grammar and another important aspect of it is the social aspect," said Zina Hirmiz, a Windsor Public Library service representative and facilitator of the reading circle.

"A lot of newcomers tend to be a bit isolated socially when they're in a new environment, so this is a great way for them to get out there and meet other people who are in the same situation while also having a chance to practice their English reading and speaking skills."

Hirmiz said she understands the importance of programs like this one first-hand — she was a newcomer to Canada from Iraq as a young child.

She said her family always found a safe and welcoming space in the library, and that she hopes to foster that for others.

"There's a sense of belonging in the library community that I think newcomers always need," she said.

Reading circle growing, three weeks in

At the group meetings, people who speak English as a second language can come together to discuss a common book or article, and talk about any words they're unfamiliar with. It's also a place for them to make friends with people in similar situations, says Hirmiz.

So far, the group has only met three times and the most number of participants in one session has been three, according to Hirmiz.

Ruano, who is from El Salvador, says she's lived and worked in Windsor since 1993 and raised three kids here. She speaks Spanish, as well as some Italian and Portuguese.

But now that she's retired and living alone, it can be tough to keep her English in shape if she doesn't work at it.

"For myself, I believe every day I learn something in English," Ruano said.

While she hears English in her day-to-day life, it's different when she speaks with people. That's why she's participating in the conversation group.

"First is practice my English because my English is poor and I lose and lose because I don't practice," Ruano said.

"I hear it, yes, but it's different, practicing and speaking with the other people, real people."

The English Reading Circle meets every other Friday, with the next meeting on June 23, from noon to 1 p.m.