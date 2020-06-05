Windsor librarian Heidi Jacobs wins $15K Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

Heidi Jacobs is this year's winner of the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The University of Windsor librarian received the $15,000 honour Friday for her Edmonton-set anti-romance, Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear.

The medal is one of Canada's oldest literary prizes and honours the "best Canadian book of literary humour published in the previous year."

Published by NeWest Press, the book follows aspiring novelist Molly MacGregor's unromantic travails as a shoe seller at the West Edmonton Mall.

"It's about a young woman who is an English major, and she's got a summer job at a very large shopping mall in Edmonton — which we've left nameless," she told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre when she was nominated.

Molly of the Mall is published by Edmonton's NeWest Press. (Heidi Jacobs/Supplied)

"It's basically about her trying to navigate the world she's finding herself in when she's sort of juxtaposing it with the world that she reads about."

Born and raised in Edmonton, Jacobs worked a variety of retail jobs, including in footwear, while studying at the University of Alberta.

The runners-up are Amy Spurway for her novel "Crow," published by Goose Lane Editions, and Drew Hayden Taylor for his play "Cottagers and Indians," published by Talonbooks. They will each receive $3,000.

Organizers say the honourees will receive their prizes by mail after this year's festivities were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The authors will also be belatedly celebrated at a 2021 gala dinner in Orillia, Ont.