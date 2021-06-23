'Vandals of love' cover Trans Wellness centre with notes of support

The Trans Wellness Ontario centre, formerly known as W.E. Trans Support, has been vandalized again this year but this time with notes of love and support.

On Monday night, Jenny Duran and fellow members in the Walkerville community covered the centre with uplifting post-it notes and letters of encouragement, support and love.

"It's vandals of love," said Duran. "We wanted to show our support to this community as they have had a lot of hate and backlash in the past."

The windows of Trans Wellness Ontario have been covered in notes of love and support. This act is also known as a 'vandalism of love.' (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Three acts of vandalism

In February, Trans Wellness Ontario, at the time was called W.E. Trans Support, filed three reports to Windsor police regarding homophobic and racist vandalism, along with property damage.

The space, located in Windsor's South Walkerville neighbourhood, was undergoing renovations when the damage occurred. One incident involved a brake drum smashing the organization's front window.

While there are now approximately more than one million people in Canada who identify as LGBTQ2+, Statistics Canada released a report showing a spike in hate crimes toward the LGTBQ community had been occurring over the last few years.

In 2019, police reported 263 such incidents, a 41 per cent increase over the previous year and the highest total since 2009. Violent crimes accounted for more than half of those reported incidents.

The community gathers to 'vandalize' the windows of Trans Wellness Ontario with notes of love and support. 1:15 Walkerville community gathers to place notes of love on the Trans Wellness Ontario centre. 1:15

Community coming together

While trends in hate crimes toward the LGBTQ community has been rising, Sydney Brouillard-Coyle, education coordinator and social media manager for Trans Wellness Ontario, is still hopeful.

"It's amazing to see our community coming together and showing support in these difficult times," said Brouillard-Coyle.

The centre was able to raise more than $10,000 from community donations, through a Go-Fund Me page. It went toward covering the costs of the damage from vandalism to the centre in February. Brouillard-Coyle said new windows replaced the broken ones and the new notes of love and support have now been placed on them.

She said these acts of positivity and support have been helpful for the community.

"Our wider community, especially those in the queer and trans community are feeling very isolated as a result of the pandemic, they've lost their support systems in a lot of cases and they're not able to make those community connections so to see moments like this where there is still community that's happening, there is still community that's gathering and showing love, even if it's not a pride parade, is so so important,"said Brouillard-Coyle.