Legal pot celebrated by Windsorites, but where you can smoke is murky

Justice Fournier just smoked his joint in public without fear of legal repercussions. Normally he would either have it indoors or "be in an alley looking like a criminal."

As of Oct. 17, marijuana is legal across Canada and Ontarians are able to smoke it in many outdoor public spaces and controlled areas in certain facilities.

What this means for Fournier is he'll be able to have his medicine outside without worrying about the "social pressure" that comes with it.

"It's hard right, especially if you're any kind of professional person, to try and say you smoke, it's always a stigma, right," he said.

The 95-year long pot prohibition also led to people being "forced into the underground," according to Alfred Newman. He's turning 65 this year.

He first started using cannabis when he found it helped with anxiety.

Now 49 years later, "we've got it somewhat right," he said.

Windsorites celebrated pot legalization at a cannabis compassion party. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Pot tourism

Over in Detroit, some people are seeing Windsor as a place to visit now for pot tourism.

"Yeah, we're paying attention," said Ellen Mattison. "It's probably going to be a big deal for all the people who smoke, because they can go on over and cross. Maybe declare it, maybe not."

"I've been to Canada a few times. I couldn't smoke when I was there. I wish I could at the time," said Germain Brown.

However, people should note that crossing the border with pot is still illegal under U.S. federal law. For those travelling to the U.S. to facilitate or develop the marijuana industry, the U.S. Customs Border Protection say they would be generally deemed inadmissible into the country.

Different rules

The rules around cannabis are different depending on where you are in the country.

For example, weed can be smoked where tobacco is allowed in Ontario, but the City of Ottawa has banned pot smoking from city-owned land.

In Windsor, mayor Drew Dilkens is hoping to have some kind of a distance restriction bylaw because "it's unfair" for people waiting at a bus stop, for example, and have to stand next to someone lighting up.

Institutions can also set their own policies.

While the University of Windsor is allowing people to smoke pot in designated areas, St. Clair College has completely banned it on campus.