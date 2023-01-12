Eggceding eggspectations: Gigantic egg laid at Leamington farm
'Jason had actually thought we'd probably find a dead chicken because of the size of it'
A chicken at Simpson Orchards in Leamington, Ont., had quite a yolk to bear, laying an egg four times the size of a normal one.
Corrie Adamson, who co-owns the farm with her husband Jason, said he found the egg last week on his daily trip to get them.
"And he's like, look at this egg. He just, he couldn't believe it. He's never seen an egg that big," she said.
And according to Adamson, figuring out which chicken laid the egg is a nearly impossible mystery to crack.
"Jason had actually thought we'd probably find a dead chicken because of the size of it," she said.
"But that we haven't found a dead one, so we have no idea which one it is."
She said she did some research online to try to figure out how an egg this big was produced.
"I don't even know if there's like a rhyme or reason," she said.
"There was a big egg somewhere — I can't remember where — but when they had cracked it open it was actually an egg inside of an egg."
Adamson said there are always eggs that are a bit bigger than others, but this one caused some shell shock.
"We have a couple that are on the larger side, usually like maybe one a day or two a day that are fairly large that we can't fit into the standard sized carton," she said.
"This one was nowhere close to being able to fit in the carton."
She said the egg has drawn a lot of attention — some customers have said they want to visit the farm after the discovery.
And though she isn't sure if she'll do a live broadcast on social media or just record it, she intends to crack the egg open and see what's inside.
"I will definitely be planning on taping it because of all the interest we've been having," she said.
"Just everybody's been asking and curious about what's inside."
With files from Windsor Morning
