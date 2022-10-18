Leamington, Ont., emergency beds filling up with COVID-19 patients

An increase in COVID-19 patients admitted to Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) in Leamington is causing significant delays and wait times, hospital officials say.

In a news release on Monday, the hospital said the number of COVID-19 patients admitted has doubled this week compared to last, with fewer nurses and beds available to care for them.

Nearly 25 per cent of the hospital's beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients, the release said.

The situation ESHC is experiencing is not unique, officials said, with hospitals scattered across the province dealing with patient overflow. Last week, patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital filled, on average, 75 per cent of the emergency department's beds.

Because of the surge, the hospital is asking people who are not experiencing a medical emergency to consult a family doctor, seek out a walk-in or urgent care clinic or call 811 to talk to a registered nurse.

