COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at French Catholic school after 4 cases

A cohort at a French Catholic school is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the health unit Friday evening.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says a cohort at L'Essor Catholic school in Tecumseh is in outbreak after four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in one classroom. The secondary school was already dismissed as of Monday following an order by medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed that closed all schools in the region due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The entire class cohort is considered "high risk" for exposure to COVID-19 and the health unit said that the entire class has been told to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

The news release said the health unit is working with the school and the board le Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence administrators to manage the outbreak.

Other staff and students at the school are considered low risk at this time, the health unit said.

Students test positive at English Catholic schools

Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at three Catholic schools Friday, according to the school board.

Holy Names Catholic High School and Catholic Central High School in Windsor, along with Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington each reported one new student COVID-19 case Friday.

The Catholic school board has 13 active COVID-19 cases across 10 schools. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

In an emailed news release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said that although schools have been closed since Monday, it felt it was "necessary to keep the school communities informed" about the cases.

At this time, the board is working with the local health unit and providing a list of staff and students who may have been directly affected. The health unit will follow up with anyone it identifies as being in direct contact.

As of Friday, the Catholic board has 13 active cases across 10 schools. St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School has the most active cases with three students confirmed positive, according to the board's website.