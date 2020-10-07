Why these Windsor law students want you to care about land disputes

University of Windsor law students and other locals carried a canoe from Riverside to a Windsor courthouse in support of land defenders from Six Nations of the Grand River on Wednesday.

Members from the Six Nations of the Grand River have been reclaiming and protecting 1492 Land Back Lane along the Haldimand Tract, south of Caledonia, since July. Demonstrators there set up camp to stop development, but on July 31 they were served an injunction by the Ontario Provincial Police. Since then, members were arrested and blockades have been removed.

On Oct. 9, the Superior Court of Justice will decide whether to place a permanent injunction against the land defenders.

In solidarity with the land defenders, the University of Windsor's Shkawbewisag Student Law Society decided to set up a digital week of advocacy that also includes in-person events.

Organizer Val Kuri and law student Stephanie Pangowish are taking part in the week's activities.

Both Kuri and Pangowish said they are advocating so that people, no matter where they are located, are aware of what's happening.

Law student Stephanie Pangowish says the way she is as a lawyer will be driven by her Indigenous identity. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We're especially calling on and encouraging law students across Turtle Island to take notice and to take part in legal advocacy beyond the court room — being on the ground in communities and supporting communities ... and using their legal education for advocacy," Kuri said.

Though what's happening is miles away, Pangowish said its important they rally because they are all victims of the same past.

"What's really great about our communities is that we will band together and support one another because its a shared colonial history," she said.

"So although this is taking place at 1492 Land Back this is not an uncommon story, it's something felt by many of our nations, even here in Windsor where we are, it's traditional territory ... so we have that history."

'We are the next lawyers ... to battle these cases'

As a future lawyer, Pangowish said she will act in accordance with her Indigenous identity and believes that will help bring the change that is needed.

"We are the next lawyers going out there to battle these cases. We will be operating in the Supreme Court of Canada. We will be making case law with, as always, our identities are Indigenous first, so it's going to make a difference," she said.

This is the canoe that demonstrators carried from Riverside to a Windsor courthouse during Wednesday's gathering. (Submitted by Val Kuri)

Kuri said they hope other Indigenous students will see them rallying and be encouraged to do the same.

"We've been told that we're the guardians of justice and we need to be able to take that seriously and act on it now," she said.

"These land claims aren't going to stop anytime soon ... this is the beginning and we want students and other people and settlers and immigrant folks as well to listen and take notice ... because this is the future and we're going to keep rallying as many times as they call."

Law student Val Kuri says they hope their support will extend itself to other students and encourage them to act. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

But for Pangowish it isn't just about Indigenous people rallying, she said settlers also need to come out and take part in these conversations.

"Settlers need to acknowledge the history that is ongoing, the ongoing events of racism, violence, all of that that's happening," she said, slamming the stereotype of a "whining Indian"

She said she purposely got a law degree, a "colonial document," so that when she does speak on these issues it'll provide her with the legitimacy she needs to be heard.