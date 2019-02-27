A Windsor, Ont., law firm has proposed a class-action lawsuit against SNC-Lavalin Group on behalf of its investors over the timing of the company's disclosure that it was being prosecuted on bribery and corruption charges.

Strosberg, Sasso, Sutts LLC filed the suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday, naming the company and some of its officers and directors.

The Montreal-based engineering and construction company has been at the heart of a political scandal, centred on whether or not the Prime Minister's Office pressured then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to press for a DPA, or deferred prosecution agreement, to spare SNC-Lavalin from criminal prosecution.

The scandal led to the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal secretary, Gerald Butts, on Feb. 18. Days earlier, Wilson-Raybould, who had been moved to Veterans Affairs, announced she was quitting cabinet.

There is an ongoing parliamentary probe into the matter. The federal ethics commissioner is also investigating.

SNC-Lavalin was charged in 2015 with bribery and corruption in connection with a bid to secure government business in Libya. The company lobbied the government for months to adopt DPAs, which are used in the U.S. and U.K., and in its 2018 budget the government included a Criminal Code amendment to allow such agreements to be negotiated in cases of corporate crime.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to go ahead with criminal charges, and Wilson-Raybould said she would not overturn its decision.

The class action alleges that SNC-Lavalin did not tell its shareholders in a timely manner of the DPP's decision. Once the decision was revealed, the lawsuit says, "the price of SNC securities dropped significantly, causing substantial damages to holders of SNC securities."

The class action has to be certified by a judge in order to proceed.

SNC-Lavalin disclosed the DPP's decision on October 10, 2018. The lawsuit claims the company knew about the decision on September 4, 2018.

The class action lawsuit information found on the Strosberg, Sasso, Sutts LLP website. (www.strosbergco.com)

The suit seeks $75 million in damages "for negligent misrepresentation and liability for secondary market disclosure pursuant to Ontario's Securities Act."

According to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the timing of the final decision may not be September 4. Nathalie Houle, Media Relations Advisor said there's a second decision date.

"The DPP made the initial decision on August 29, 2018. It was communicated to the company on September 4, 2018. The company then provided additional materials, which were considered, and the company was informed on October 9, 2018, that the DPP's decision had not changed," Houle said in an email to CBC News.

CBC News reached out to SNC-Lavalin for comment but received no response.

In a statement posted to its website on Wednesday, the company said it complied with its obligations.

"The company confirms that claims have been commenced against it regarding its disclosure of the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions of Canada (DPP) not to invite the company to negotiate a remediation agreement," the statement said. "After the DPP's final decision was communicated to the company on October 9, 2018, the company promptly disclosed that information."

