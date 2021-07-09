A LaSalle student has been declared the winner of a $10,00 scholarship for an original tuxedo design made almost entirely out of duct-tape.

Ryan Beckic, a grade 12 student from St. Thomas Villanova Catholic High School, won first place in the Stuck at Prom Scholarship contest this month.

The contest, which challenged students to create prom wear out of duct tape, was open to students across North America — but all three finalists, including Beckic, were from Ontario.

"It was amazing," Beckic said.

"I've turned duct-tape into a fully functioning suit with moving wings."

Beckic took six months to design his tuxedo which took 160 hours of work and 27 rolls of duct-tape.

As a natural arts lover, particularly costumes, he chose to elevate his passion through his design.

"It's a great step in pushing me forward into a pathway I want to discover," Beckic said.

Beckic is pursuing post-secondary education in inter-disciplinary arts and sciences. The scholarship money will be used toward his university tuition.