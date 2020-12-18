LaSalle residents to see 1.95% increase in municipal tax rate

LaSalle residents will see a 1.95 per cent municipal tax rate increase next year after the town's council approved the 2021 budget in principle.

For the average home, assessed at $256,000, it will mean an increase of about $48, the town said in a news release.

"After taking into account the municipal, County of Essex and education tax rates, it is estimated that the overall tax rate increase will amount to 1.32 per cent," the statement said.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy said the budgeting process was not easy.

"Administration knew that this was going to be a tough budget and all departments kept service level increases to a minimum or status quo. Administration presented us with a very responsible budget," he said in the media release.

The tax rate hike was recommended by the town's administration. According to the town, next year's budget required a $1.7-million levy increase over last year, with inflation alone counting for $783,000.

The town's director of finance said there were no major additions to the budget and they kept the tax increase to a minimum by reducing the contribution to its reserves for capital projects and the Small Coast Waterfront project.

The tax rate increase also compensates for the fact that property assessment values are still based on 2016 figures.