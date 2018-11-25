Windsor Lancers looking for new coach after head coach resigns

Joe D'Amore is stepping down as head coach of the Windsor Lancers football program after eight seasons.

The University of Windsor made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

"For the past eight years I have had the honour and privilege to lead the Lancer football team, along with hundreds of outstanding young men," D'Amore said.

"I want to thank my entire Lancer family including my coaches and players for all their dedication and support during my time here. It has been an incredible ride and I will continue to follow and support all the Lancer teams in the future."

The Windsorite led the team to four Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoff appearances from 2011 to 2014. He was named OUA Football Coach of the Year in 2011 after the team advanced to the OUA semi-finals.

The university is beginning its nationwide search for a new coach immediately.

D'Amore was also a player for the team from 1996 to 2000 as a wide receiver and was team captain for three seasons.

Director of athletics Mike Havey says he's grateful for D'Amore's hard work over the years.

"He is a true Lancer who was committed as both a coach and as a student athlete to represent the University of Windsor with great pride and spirit," Havey said, wishing him all the best.

D'Amore said he's excited about the next chapter in his life, but will "always be a proud Lancer because that is who I am and that is who I will always be."

