UWindsor Lancers coach to train Team Canada athletes at Paralympic Games

The University of Windsor Lancers are lending the expertise of their track & field associate head coach for a couple of weeks as he heads to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Brett Lumley has been named to join Team Canada's Paralympic athletic coaching staff.

"I'm extremely excited to work with these athletes. They are the best in Canada. They're ready to showcase what they can do to the world and I'm really proud and excited to assist them in doing that," Lumley said.

This year, the Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Canada is sending 128 athletes to the Games, which officially begin on Aug. 24. The team will be assisted by 113 coaches and support staff in total.

Lumley will coach ambulatory track, jumps, and relay. He said he will work with athletes who are visually and physically impaired.

Brett Lumley will be working with a couple of the same Canadian athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games that he worked with during the Para Pan Ams in 2019. (Submitted by Brett Lumley)

"Each athlete needs individual attention and each athlete is unique. It's important for me to understand that and to make sure that they get what they need in order to perform at their best," Lumley said.

This is Lumley's ninth assignment with the national team for Athletics Canada, most recently as an event coach with the Canadian Para Pan Am team in 2019.

'Each athlete is unique'

Lumley has been working with the Lancers team for more than 20 years. He said his time as a coach has allowed him to develop his coaching methods for these games.

"I've really grown as a coach and gotten to know different technique and coaching styles," Lumley said.

Over the years, one of the main pieces of advice he has consistently offered his athletes is to enjoy themselves.

"There is nothing more that they need to do because what they've done over the past years of training has prepared them for this moment and to live in and enjoy the moment," Lumley said. "If they do that, they will perform to the best that they are able to."

The team will convene in Gifu, Japan, on Aug. 16 and will train at Nagaragawa Athletic Stadium until August 23 before travelling into Tokyo.