Here's who's running in Lakeshore — and why they say you should vote for them

Voters in Lakeshore are preparing to head for the polls.

Eligible residents can cast their ballots at 11 locations throughout the municipality on Oct. 24.

CBC News reached out to the candidates in Lakeshore, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

The following candidates have not responded by deadline:

Tom Bain (mayoral candidate).

Kirk Walstedt (deputy mayor candidate).

Giovanni Butera (Ward 3).

Kelsey Santarossa (Ward 3).

John Kerr (Ward 4).

Ian Ruston (Ward 5).

David Cecile (Ward 6).

David Larue (Ward 6).

Mayor

Tracey Bailey

Tracey Bailey is running for Lakeshore mayor. (Submitted by Tracey Bailey)

Age: 50.

Occupation: Chief executive officer of the Community Support Centre of Essex County and community food

pantry.

Where do you live? Lakeshore.

Experience: Twenty-five years of experience working in community settings. Selected as a lead to serve on the sub-region health system committee. Representative on the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team. Elected deputy mayor after having served between 2014 and 2018 as Ward 4 councillor.

I've served on many boards in the community including the following:

Essex County Library board.

911 technical board.

Windsor Essex County Health Unit board.

ELK Energy Board — vice chair.

Essex Region Conservation Authority board and finance committee.

Chairperson Stroll the Street — (BIA) Belle River Business Improvement Association.

High Priority neighbourhood committee.

Organizing committee — June 27th Miracle

Ontario Health team member.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Wastewater is one of the top issues. Lakeshore has a sewage problem from end to end in Lakeshore. This means the pipes in the ground and the capacity at the plant are both insufficient for the municipality's size. This means we need to be open minded to looking at alternative solutions to both address both the handling of the sewage and the funding needs. Roads is another important issue. Lakeshore needs a more aggressive work plan. When it comes to the topic of funding, fixed tax base is not enough. This means we need to go after government assistance. We need to create efficiencies. We need to utilize income generating solutions. Greenhouse operations are another concern. Lakeshore needs a solid stance, saying no to large commercial greenhouse operations. Lakeshore needs to protect its farm land. Lakeshore needs clear, focused and active leadership.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have the right balance of experience, education and community connections to provide leadership for the 2022 council.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am a mom to three beautiful daughters and enjoy the outdoors.

Deputy mayor

Dave Monk

Dave Monk is running for deputy mayor of Lakeshore. (Dave Monk)

Age: 54.

Where do you live? Lakeshore near the Belle River West Beach.

Experience:

Eight Years as town councillor.

Retired member of UNIFOR.

Over 20 years volunteering.

Member of Knights of Columbus Council 2775. Positions held: Grand Knight, district warden, two terms district deputy of district 23. Territory: Tilbury North, all of Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Forest Glade (Windsor).

Member of Belle River Legion branch 399.

Hand delivered thousands of flyers and spoke with many residents on issues of concern.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Keeping taxes low.

Fairness with spending across all of Lakeshore. Working on traffic solutions with lights and speed limits. Listening to residents concerns about infrastructure to mitigate preventative flooding solutions and well planned out future growth.

Maintaining roads by resurfacing and paving.

Enhance ambulance service. There are 40,500 people in Lakeshore and they deserve a quick response.

Review recreational planning to include public input on passive parks and upgraded services.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I'm the right person for the job with a proven track record of success. I've spent a lot of time studying better ways to help Lakeshore. From flooding, recycling, equipping fire fighters, trail building, recreation planning, roadway practices and much more.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:



We raised three kids in this area. I care about the future of Lakeshore where I'm proud to live. Being old enough to have the qualifications & experience while young enough to have the passion & energy. I will devote more than full time as Lakeshore's deputy mayor. www.davemonk.ca, monkdd23@gmail.com

Ward 1

Nick Panasiuk

"The electric unicycle and the ORANGE SAFETY SUIT that I wear is my official campaign photo and symbol that reminds people I am targeting development into 2055," says Nick Panasiuk. (Nick Panasiuk)

Chronological age: 74.

Mental age: 24.

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live? Elmstead Road, Lakeshore.

Experience: 60 years iCEO in business.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Essex County is 30 years behind the European countries in technological development. I plan to plant a seed in Lakeshore Ward 1 that will grow across Essex County.with development focused on 2055.

Everything is explained in the series of videos at youtube.com/user/4panny.

P.S.: The electric unicycle and the ORANGE SAFETY SUIT that I wear is my official campaign photo and symbol that reminds people I am targeting development into 2055.

Ryan McNamara

Ryan McNamara. (Ryan McNamara)

Age: 41.

Occupation: Mechanical engineer.

Where do you live?: We have lived in Lakeshore Ward 1 for the past 12 years

Experience: I graduated from the University of Windsor with a degree in mechanical

engineering. I have worked for the past 16 years as an engineer in the automotive and

transportation sectors. I have a very diverse background in design, program

management, project planning as well as research and development.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Infrastructure improvements.

Traffic management and safety.

Parks and recreation accessibility and amenities.

Long term planning for sustainable development.

Why are you the right person for the job?

Having lived in Ward 1 for the past 12 years, I am aware of the issues both in the ward and in Lakeshore as a whole. My work experience and education are centred on problem solving. We need better long term planning to both avoid issues before they happen as well as avoid wasting tax dollars in correcting an issue that could be avoided. My approach is to review the data, listen and seek out answers to questions before making decisions. I am driven to find answers and

am motivated to make Lakeshore the best community to live, work and play.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am a believer in open, clear and concise communication. I have the ability to work with anyone and am the person to seek out the information needed to make informed decisions. I want to be open and approachable to the residents of Ward 1 so they feel free to contact me with their issues or concerns.

Our family loves the outdoors and we spend many weekends out enjoying the local parks, markets and conservation areas.

Ward 2

Paddy Byrne

Paddy Byrne is running for Lakshore town council in Ward 2. (Submitted by Kamryn Cusumano)

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired Addictions Counsellor

Where do you live? Lakeshore

Experience: Two terms on Lakeshore town council, two years as a catholic school board trustee before that.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Flooding and infrastructure. Many people in our municipality have had issues with flooding, sometimes several times within a few years. We have to make sure we have back-ups for when the electricity goes out and we encounter issues. Along with sewers and sewage capacity, the electrical grid needs to be maintained to help us with this. As far as infastructure, it's getting more and more difficult to safely pull onto Country Road 22. When we're planning future developments, traffic flow needs to be better integrated.

Why are you the right person for the job? Experience, honesty and lots of common sense. When I was last on council, we successfully planned the gem of Lakeshore, the Atlas Tube Centre. With more houses being built and families moving to Lakeshore, we need councillors with a vision for the future.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I'm a person who's dedicated their life to helping others. Whether that was in addictions counselling, or my role as past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus. I want what's best for Lakeshore and our community and believe I can help us move forward.

Michael Hoffman

Michael Hoffman. (Brooke Windibank)

Age: 50.

Occupation: Insurance professional with focus on risk management and complex file handling.

Where do you live?: In the heart of Ward 2 , which is why I have a pulse on the constituents' desires.

Experience: Current member of the policing committee as well as the committee of adjustments for Lakeshore.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

1. In need of continual upgrading of our infrastructure to decrease flooding and to increase our planning department resources. Increase our water / sewage departmental budget for future planned expansion.

2. Maintain green space while we develop Lakeshore gradually. This can be accomplished by ensuring all green space is timely maintained with an accurate budget, while developing new green space in each Ward 2 quadrant.

3. Ensure our streets are safer for foot traffic. If elected, I will volunteer my time to sit on the police services board to liaison with our police services more closely for high-risk locations; ensure each development has an abundance of safety signs and viable enforcement. Additional walk/bike paths to join our Ward 2 constituents is required.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am an experienced proven leader; self-motivated and self-assured; accomplished in complex negotiations and mediations, and I make sound financial decisions swiftly and confidently on a daily basis with my employer.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I love and protect my family; I am an avid golfer, boater and runner. I have played competitive team sports my entire life which has sharpened my collaboration skills needed to succeed as a councillor. I am the vice-president on the board of directors for my local church as well as sitting on various committees. But most importantly, my sense of humour will lighten up a room and leave you wanting more.

Ward 3

Sarah Aubin

Sarah Aubin. (Sarah Aubin)

Age: 35.

Occupation: Planning clerk.

Where do you live?: Belle River.

Experience: I have been a municipal worker for almost 10 years. I am a community advocate and have experience with committees and council. I am well aware of the requirements to listen to the residents and help achieve the needs of the community.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

The top issues facing my ward is poor planning. Businesses are not thriving like they should be. Ward 4 has a beautiful park and beach that is utilized by tourist and locals however we have nothing to bring the tourist to the downtown area to shop, eat or stay. Working with planning, businesses and residents to improve the downtown. If COVID taught us anything it's that we have a beautiful community in our own backyard that is not being utilized to its full potential.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am the right person for the job because I listen, I help, I make the hard decisions with the support of the community. Being the voice of the community is my top priority. I do not stop until what was set out to do is done. I am determined to work hard for the residents of Lakeshore.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I would like voters to know that I am and always will be available for them. I am reliable, loyal and driven. Let me be your voice at the table.

Moe Seddik

Moe Seddik is running for Lakeshore town council in Ward 3. (Submitted by Moe Seddik)

Age: 44

Occupation: I have worked in the automotive industry for the last 20 years. I am currently the area sales manager for Partsource.

Where do you live? Belle River.

What are the top issues facing your ward? In Ward 3 we are facing a few issues with unsafe streets like Oakwood and the lack of stop signs, a better lighting system for Highway 22 is needed as it has become a dangerous road. The area needs to be better developed, we have become a big town with very little amenities. The area from IC Roy Drive to West Belle River Road should be developed for commercial business to grow. We should be incentivizing companies to

bring their business to the area. The marina has so much potential to become an attraction. Lakeshore has outgrown itself, and it's time to catch up.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe I am the right person for this position because I am not just looking for the best interest of the town, I am looking at it from my children's perspective. I want to give our family and everyone else's family a better community to live in.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have lived in Belle River for more than seven years, my children go to school at Pavillon des Jeunes, my wife works at a local bank and we are a part of this growing community. I speak with the people in the community every single day, and I hear a lot of the same complaints. I feel because I am integrated into the community in my ward, I know what the needs of the people are.

Ward 4

Jen Alderson

Age: 38.

Occupation: Human resources manager at a manufacturing facility in Lakeshore.

Where do you live?: Season's Creek subdivision in Lakeshore's Ward 4.

Experience: Founder and manager of the Belle River Farmers' Market for over three years. Involved in creating Stroll the Street as a member of the committee. A resident member on the community services advisory committee for two terms as well. Parent member of BRPS's parent council too.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Lack of infrastructure to support the increased population. We need businesses, road work, trail expansions and public transportation. Water quality and flooding concerns must be addressed urgently too.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I work hard at everything I do. I have done more as a volunteer than many elected officials have. It's time for new council members, individuals with new perspectives and new ideas.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am an avid runner and walker. I am working to visit all constituents in person.

Ward 5

Steve Anhorn

Steve Anhorn (Steve Anhorn)

Where do you live? I grew up on Belle River Road and have lived in Lakeshore for most of my life. I currently reside in Woodslee with my wife Lise.

Occupation: I studied landscaping and graduated from the St. Clair College landscaping program. I have worked at Chrysler for the past 28 and a half years and hope to retire in late 2023 or early 2024.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

The top issues in Ward 5 as I see them are the deplorable state of our roads, the amount of taxes collected versus the spending budget in Ward 5, the amount/lack of green space left in its natural state, sewers, park facilities for our youth, the abandoned railway tracks running through Wards 5 and 6, LSGF(Large Scale Greenhouse Farms), the lack of reliable high speed internet, and a host of other issues.

Most of the Ward 5 roads are in a terrible state of disrepair. South Middle, North Rear Road, Rochester Town Line, and King Street in Woodslee, just to name a few. Imagine, in this day and age, we still have dirt/gravel roads in several places. If elected my aim is to have all roads at least tar and chipped in my term. Millions are spent in the northern half of our municipality on parks and other amenities, while very little is spent in Ward 5.

My aim is to make life better for the constituents of Ward 5. My phone number is 519-965-4565, and email is sjanhorn@gmail.com. I greatly enjoy talking to people and think I could work well with the other members of council.

Tim McDermott

Tim McDermott. (Laurie-Jo McDermott)

Age: 53.

Occupation: Machinist supervisor.

Where do you live? Woodslee.

Experience: Past chair of the Woodslee Libro Owner Rep Board, vice-chair and member of the Libro Windsor-Essex North Regional Board, member of the board of directors for the Woodslee Community Association.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

The top issues facing Ward 5 in the next four years are the large-scale greenhouses, the energy storage project, the need for transparent and equal financial representation throughout Lakeshore and the improvement of our roads and core areas. I am opposed to the large-scale greenhouses but we must be careful not to leave the issue in the hands of the province. Ward 5 is mostly a rural farming community and people chose to live here for that reason. Small businesses should be welcomed if their product or service meets with the needs of the community. We should continue with eliminating gravel roads and replacing them with tar and chip.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I like to think of myself as a people person. I can always find common ground with strangers and like making people feel comfortable when they are around me. I have a steady source of motivation that drives me to do my best and that would be an asset to a councillor representing the people of Ward 5.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I've been happily married to my wife Laurie-Jo Fuerth for 27 years. We're the proud parents of Jaylen and Brooklynn. I'm a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and I've been a Lakeshore resident for 31 years.

Ward 6

Larissa Vogler

Larissa Vogler is running for Lakeshore town council for Ward 6. (Submitted by Larissa Vogler)

Age: 45

Occupation: Marketing and Development Consultant and Small Business Owner

Where do you live? Lighthouse Cove

Experience: As a small business owner with leadership and management experience, I am skilled at problem solving and strategic thinking. I have decades of involvement with community service and advocacy, and I volunteer for numerous causes. I am also an active member of the Lighthouse Cove Lions Club.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Lakeshore is a large municipality with hundreds of kilometres of roads and drains to maintain, as well as other related infrastructure. Much of this infrastructure is currently in need of repair.

Without upgrades, we will be unable to continue with residential and commercial growth, and to keep tax rates low, we must expand our tax base. With rising costs and inflation, the municipality will face a number of financial challenges in the coming years. We must be fiscally responsible while ensuring that funds are equitably distributed throughout the municipality. It is time to prioritize our small communities and ensure that taxpayers' money is being spent sensibly.

Why are you the right person for the job? As a lifelong resident of Lakeshore, I understand the challenges our municipality faces, but I also appreciate our many opportunities! I will be a strong advocate who will employ practicality and reason when working with council, and I am committed to being accessible, communicative, and

transparent with members of the community.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I believe that the future of Lakeshore must be determined by its residents. Conversation and consultation are essential so that taxpayers can be the ultimate decision makers on issues that will directly impact them